Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juuso Parssinen headshot

Juuso Parssinen News: Big performance in rare outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Parssinen scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Islanders.

This was a huge performance for a guy who has been struggling to stay in the Rangers lineup. Parssinen may have bought himself a few games to prove his mettle, but the team is in a must-win situation. If he falters, he'll be on the bench. Let someone else snag Parssinen off the wire. This was his first game since March 25.

Juuso Parssinen
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now