Juuso Parssinen News: Big performance in rare outing

Parssinen scored a goal and added two assists in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Islanders.

This was a huge performance for a guy who has been struggling to stay in the Rangers lineup. Parssinen may have bought himself a few games to prove his mettle, but the team is in a must-win situation. If he falters, he'll be on the bench. Let someone else snag Parssinen off the wire. This was his first game since March 25.