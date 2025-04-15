Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Juuso Parssinen headshot

Juuso Parssinen News: Two-point effort Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Parssinen picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

The 24-year-old has been getting more consistent ice time since the Rangers were eliminated from the playoffs, and Parssinen has responded by erupting for two goals and five points over the last three games despite a bottom-six assignment and zero shifts on the power play. New York will likely undergo a significant roster overhaul this offseason, but Parssinen is making his case to stick around.

Juuso Parssinen
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now