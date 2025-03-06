Fantasy Hockey
Kaapo Kahkonen headshot

Kaapo Kahkonen News: Involved in goalie swap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Kahkonen was dealt to Florida from Winnipeg on Thursday in exchange for Chris Driedger, per RDS.ca.

Kahkonen has a 3.29 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 22 outings with AHL Manitoba in 2024-25. The 28-year-old has appeared in 140 career NHL regular-season games with a 49-68-15 record, 3.34 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Kahkonen is likely to remain in the minors for the remainder of 2024-25 unless Sergei Bobrovsky or Vitek Vanecek suffer an injury.

