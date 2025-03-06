Kaapo Kahkonen News: Involved in goalie swap

Kahkonen was dealt to Florida from Winnipeg on Thursday in exchange for Chris Driedger, per RDS.ca.

Kahkonen has a 3.29 GAA and an .885 save percentage in 22 outings with AHL Manitoba in 2024-25. The 28-year-old has appeared in 140 career NHL regular-season games with a 49-68-15 record, 3.34 GAA and an .898 save percentage. Kahkonen is likely to remain in the minors for the remainder of 2024-25 unless Sergei Bobrovsky or Vitek Vanecek suffer an injury.