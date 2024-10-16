NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, October 16

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Sandwiched between packed Tuesday and Thursday slates, we have a fairly light Wednesday schedule with just four games on the docket. The Penguins will host Buffalo, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Kings visiting Toronto at 7:30. For the late action, Colorado will try to end its season-opening losing streak at home against Boston, beginning at 9:30, and Utah is on the road against the Ducks with that contest set for 10:00 p.m.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Avalanche are one to watch right now. Three games don't define a season, but goaltending – which has been at the heart of their early struggles – isn't a new issue for Colorado. Alexandar Georgiev had a poor 3.02 GAA and .897 save percentage across 63 regular-season contests last campaign. While his current 6.55 GAA and .790 save percentage need to be taken with a heaping of salt, there are legitimate worries here. That said, the Avalanche's No. 2 goaltender, Justus Annunen, has gotten off to a rough start, too, stopping just 13 out of 17 shots (.765 save percentage) through two appearances this season. Perhaps Kaapo Kahkonen, who was claimed off waivers by Colorado on Friday, will do better. He struggled with the rebuilding Sharks last season, posting a 3.81 GAA and a .895 save percentage in 31 outings, but he looked fine with the Devils after being involved in a March 8 trade, recording a 2.51 GAA and a .923 save percentage across six appearances with New Jersey.

GOALIE

Connor Ingram, UTA at ANA ($7,600): This is one of those days where I don't like any of the goaltending options and am forced to pick the least offensive option. Although he's 3-0-0, Ingram has gotten off to a rough personal start with a 3.55 GAA and a .874 save percentage through three starts. Still, he's up against a rebuilding Anaheim squad, which has managed just 1.50 goals per game, so the odds are in Ingram's favor. I also gave serious consideration to Toronto's Anthony Stolarz ($8,500), who has saved 47 out of 50 shots (.940 save percentage) across two games, but L.A. has a solid offense and Stolarz is significantly more expensive, so ultimately I went with the cheaper choice against the weaker opponent.

VALUE PLAYS

Barrett Hayton, UTA at ANA ($4,500): Hayton isn't likely to be a high-end scoring threat this campaign, but he's off to a strong start with three goals and five points across four contests, so you may as well grab him while he's hot. Anaheim ranked 30th defensively in 2023-24 with 3.57 goals allowed per game. The Ducks aren't expected to be substantially better this year.

Alex Laferriere, LAK at TOR ($4,000): Like I said, the Kings' offense is decent and Laferriere is shaping up to be an important part of it this season with two goals and three points across three games. He had just 23 points in 81 regular-season contests as a rookie in 2023-24, but that's partially because he was limited to an average of 13:13 of ice time. This season he's playing in a top-six capacity – his projected linemates tonight are Anze Kopitar and Adrian Kempe – and is part of the first power-play unit, putting him in position to take a major step forward offensively.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Penguins vs. Sabres

Evgeni Malkin (C - $6,800), Michael Bunting (W - $5,200), Rickard Rakell (W - $4,900)

Malkin had 27 goals and 67 points in 82 games last season, which is great, but not as good as people have come to expect from him. Given he's now 38, people naturally assumed he was fading and might decline further in 2024-25. That might still happen, but he's defied those expectations thus far with a goal and seven points through four games this year. Given the diminished expectations, he's not that expensive of an option, making him especially desirable to grab while he's hot.

Bunting and Rakell aren't nearly as promising. Bunting did have a solid 19 goals and 55 points in 81 regular-season contests in 2023-24, but he's been limited to an assist across four games thus far. Rakell has fared better, though, finding the back of the net in each of his last two outings after being held off the scoresheet across Pittsburgh's first two games of the campaign. Malkin's wingers are affordable, so it's worth grabbing them anyway in the hopes they'll be elevated by the star winger.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. BOS ($7,900): Colorado has been scoring despite starting 0-3-0, and Makar has helped lead that offensive charge. He's on a three-game scoring streak, collecting five assists in that span. Makar is expected to be among the league's top offensive defensemen throughout the 2024-25 campaign.

Kris Letang, PIT vs. BUF ($6,000): Even with a reduced role on the power play due to the addition of Erik Karlsson, Letang still scored 10 goals and 51 points in 82 games last season. Although he's 37, this is looking like it'll be another good campaign for Letang. He's on a three-game scoring streak, bringing him up to two goals and three points through four appearances in 2024-25.

