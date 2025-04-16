Kaapo Kakko News: Fits in well in Seattle

Kakko logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Kings.

Kakko earned three goals and four assists over the last 12 games of the season. The 24-year-old has shown promise since a December trade sent him to the Kraken from the Rangers. All told, he had 44 points in 79 appearances this season, with 30 of those points coming in 49 outings with the Kraken. He added a total of 117 shots on net, 68 hits, 28 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-2 rating. Kakko is a restricted free agent this summer, and along with Ryker Evans, he'll be a top priority for general manager Ron Francis in negotiations this offseason.