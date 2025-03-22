Kaapo Kakko News: Nets pair of goals in loss

Kakko scored twice, including one power-play goal, and added two hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

The Kraken jumbled their lines with Chandler Stephenson (undisclosed) unavailable. Kakko showed some promising chemistry with fellow Finn Jani Nyman, as the latter assisted on both of the former's goals in the contest. The 24-year-old Kakko is up to three goals and three assists over 11 outings in March. For the season, the winger has 13 goals, 39 points, 104 shots on net, 63 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 68 appearances between the Kraken and the Rangers.