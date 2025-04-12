Karel Vejmelka News: Rides strong power play to win

Vejmelka stopped 21 of 24 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Vejmelka has won five of his last seven outings, though this was the third time he's given up three goals in that span. The 28-year-old benefited from Utah's power play going a perfect 4-for-4 in the contest. Vejmelka is up to 26-21-8 with a 2.52 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 57 appearances. He's started 23 games in a row, but he may catch a breather soon since Utah's season ends with a back-to-back. The team's last two games are Monday in Nashville and Tuesday in St. Louis.