Kevin Hayes Injury: Dealing with lower-body injury

Hayes is day-to-day with a lower-body injury ahead of Thursday's matchup with Washington, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Hayes has missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday with what was originally deemed maintenance, but it seems he is dealing with something a little more pressing. Still, with nothing to play for, the Pens have no reason to force the veteran center into the lineup. If he does miss out, Joona Koppanen is poised to fill the third-line center role.