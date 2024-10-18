NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 18

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games on the NHL slate Friday. Carolina travels to Pittsburgh, Winnipeg hosts a tired San Jose team, while Anaheim plays in Colorado. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. SJ ($8,500): Hellebuyck has been almost perfect this season as he's 3-0-0 while only giving up two goals on 83 shots after winning the Vezina last season. He's set to face a Sharks team that finished 31st in scoring last year and have only produced eight goals through four games.

Justus Annunen, COL vs. ANA ($8,100): There's no guarantee Annunen gets the start on Friday, but I'm going with him due to Alexandar Georgiev's subpar performances. Annunen entered the first two outings in relief of Georgiev and has sat on the bench since as Colorado has lost their first four. The Avs need a victory, and it would seem that Annunen deserves a shot to turn things around. If Georgiev starts, I'd look elsewhere until he proves he's returned to form.

VALUE PLAYS

Cole Perfetti, WPG vs. SJ ($4,800): Perfetti has yet to notch a point so far, though the winger has directed six shots on goal. He produced 19 goals and 19 assists last year while skating on the second line alongside Vladislav Namestnikov and Nikolaj Ehlers in addition to his role on the second power play.

Kevin Hayes, PIT vs. CAR ($3,800): Hayes has registered two goals and seven shots this season, his first in Pittsburgh after a year with the Blues. He's logging bottom-six minutes, yet participates on the Pens' backup man-advantage.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Avalanche vs. Ducks

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $9,100), Mikko Rantanen (W - $9,000), Logan O'Connor (W - $3,500)

MacKinnon is off to a great start with a goal and six assists while Rantanen is at four and three. O'Connor hasn't yet found the scoresheet, so maybe someone like Miles Wood ($3,700) is an option as he's recorded a goal on eight shots. MacKinnon and Rantanen are only set to play together on the lead PP, where they've been most effective.

Hurricanes at Penguins

Seth Jarvis (W - $6,600), Sebastian Aho (C - $7,700), Andrei Svechnikov (W - $6,700)

The Hurricanes have played two games so far and have tallied a combined five goals, with Aho and Jarvis each scoring once while Svechnikov chipped in with an assist. The trio boast the talent and I expect them to rack up some points against the Penguins.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. ANA ($8,000): Makar is arguably the NHL's top offensive defenseman. He hit the 90-point mark last season despite missing five games, and has already got it going with a goal and seven assists – including five PPPs – in only four appearances. Makar is expensive, but well worth taking on Friday.

Pavel Mintyukov, ANA at COL ($4,700): Mintyukov exceled on Wednesday with a pair of goals in a win over Utah. He's highly-regarded having been selected 10th overall in 2022 and should be provided with a significant role on the Ducks blueline this season.

