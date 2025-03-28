Kevin Hayes News: Tallies in Thursday's loss
Hayes scored a goal on six shots and added four hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.
Hayes has four points over his last eight games. The 32-year-old has played a larger role recently while Evgeni Malkin (upper body) has missed the last couple of contests. Hayes has 11 goals, 21 points, 90 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-14 rating through 57 outings. His promotion to the top six is likely to be temporary, so fantasy managers probably won't need to add Hayes to their rosters.
