Kevin Hayes headshot

Kevin Hayes News: Tallies in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Hayes scored a goal on six shots and added four hits in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Sabres.

Hayes has four points over his last eight games. The 32-year-old has played a larger role recently while Evgeni Malkin (upper body) has missed the last couple of contests. Hayes has 11 goals, 21 points, 90 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-14 rating through 57 outings. His promotion to the top six is likely to be temporary, so fantasy managers probably won't need to add Hayes to their rosters.

Kevin Hayes
Pittsburgh Penguins
