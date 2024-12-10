Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Shattenkirk

Kevin Shattenkirk News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Shattenkirk announced his retirement following 14 NHL season, per the NHLPA on Tuesday.

Shattenkirk amassed 103 goals and 484 points across 952 regular-season games for the Blues, Ducks, Rangers, Lightning, Bruins, Avalanche and Capitals. The 35-year-old blueliner added eight goals and 48 points in 91 playoff appearances, capturing the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2019-20.

