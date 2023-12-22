FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games in the NHL with the league two days away from Christmas break. Of the eight teams in action, three of them played Thursday and all will be on the road: the Flyers traveling to Detroit, the Oilers facing the Rangers, and the Habs in Chicago. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. BOS ($7,100): Hellebuyck had his five-game winning streak snapped Monday by Montreal. He's been sharp this season by going 15-6-2 with a 2.43 GAA and .916 save percentage. Hellebuyck lost both games against the Bruins last season, but only gave up five goals on 62 shots and gets to face the Bruins at home.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. EDM ($8,100): Shesterkin has struggled at times this season, yet he's beaten Toronto and Boston on the road in his last two starts. You never know how the Oilers will play as they've been fairly inconsistent. They played in Jersey on Thursday and could be tired when they face the Rangers.

VALUE PLAYS

Patrick Kane, DET vs. PHI ($6,500): Kane only managed a goal and assist from his first six games, but has followed that up with consecutive two-point efforts. He's on the first power play and is averaging a career-high 4:19 with the man-advantage.

Blake Wheeler, NYR vs. EDM ($3,900): Wheeler is averaging a career-low 12:24 this season, though he's moved back to the top line with two goals and three assists in his last four games after only producing six points over his first 26.

Tyson Foerster, PHI at DET ($4,000): Foerster has posted five goals and seven assists in 31 games this season and is on the first unit at even-strength and man-advantage alongside Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier. The talented rookie has recorded two assists in his last six games, but notched a four-game point streak prior to that.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Red Wings vs. Flyers

Dylan Larkin (C - $8,600), Lucas Raymond (W - $6,200), Robby Fabbri (W - $6,100)

Detroit's top trio is led by Larkin, who's been great when available with 27 points - including 14 on the power play. Raymond is up to 10 goals and 14 assists after struggling a bit as a sophomore with 45 points in 74 games. Fabbri rounds out the group with 15 points across 20 appearances. This line comes in at a decent combined salary and should do well against a traveling Flyers side.

Blackhawks vs. Canadiens

Connor Bedard (C - $7,200), Ryan Donato (W - $3,800), Lukas Reichel (C - $3,600)

Bedard still has two years of eligibility left to play in the World Juniors, but that will never happen as he's already on the road to stardom in the NHL with 12 goals and 16 assists and seems headed towards a 70-plus point campaign. Donato produced a goal and an assist Tuesday to snap an eight-game pointless streak and has totaled 12 points. Reichel scored his first goal in nine games on Tuesday to give him seven points overall. There's decent value in this group, which should help balance out your lineups.

DEFENSEMEN

Mike Matheson, MON at CHI ($7,100): Matheson started producing offensively two seasons ago in Pittsburgh with 31 points. He followed it up during his first season in Montreal by picking up eight goals and 26 assists in only 48 games. Matheson has already hit a personal-best of 12 points on the power play this season with 21 in total.

Kevin Shattenkirk, BOS at WPG ($4,100): Shattenkirk has registered two goals and six assists over 25 games, with half his points coming via the power play. He notched two helpers in two meetings with the Jets last season.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at NYR ($8,300): Bouchard has gone three matchups without a point after finding the scoresheet in 13 straight. He's one of the NHL's premier blueline producers with eight goals and 24 assists. Bouchard also quarterbacks the first power play, where he's racked up 16 points.

