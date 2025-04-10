Fantasy Hockey
Kiefer Sherwood headshot

Kiefer Sherwood News: Two-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Sherwood scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Sherwood continues to impress on offense, earning four goals and seven assists over his last eight games. However, this was the first contest all season where he wasn't credited with a hit. The winger reached the 40-point mark for the first time in his seven-year career, earning 19 goals and 21 helpers through 75 outings. He's added a single-season record of 446 hits as well as 136 shots on net, 35 PIM and a plus-2 rating.

Kiefer Sherwood
Vancouver Canucks
