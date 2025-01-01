Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov Injury: On injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 9:21am

Kaprizov (lower body) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Kaprizov hasn't played since Dec. 23, so he's eligible to be activated whenever he's healthy. However, it seems fair to believe the Wild wouldn't have put him on IR unless they expected him to miss at least one more game -- Minnesota's next scheduled tilt is Thursday in Washington. Kaprizov has 23 goals and 50 points in 34 appearances in 2024-25.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
