Kirill Kaprizov Injury: On injured reserve

Kaprizov (lower body) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Kaprizov hasn't played since Dec. 23, so he's eligible to be activated whenever he's healthy. However, it seems fair to believe the Wild wouldn't have put him on IR unless they expected him to miss at least one more game -- Minnesota's next scheduled tilt is Thursday in Washington. Kaprizov has 23 goals and 50 points in 34 appearances in 2024-25.