Kirill Kaprizov

Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Resumes skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Kaprizov (lower body) was on the ice before Minnesota's morning skate Thursday but remains week-to-week, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Kaprizov will miss his 23rd straight game versus Washington on Thursday. He appears to be progressing, but his return to the lineup is not imminent. Kaprizov will probably travel with the Wild on the team's upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Monday against New Jersey and could start practicing with his teammates. Kaprizov has amassed 23 goals, 52 points and 128 shots on net in 37 appearances this season.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
