Kirill Kaprizov News: Dynamic in return from injury

Kaprizov scored twice on nine shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 8-7 overtime win over the Sharks.

Kaprizov's first goal and his assist were both on the power play. He then helped the Wild stave off an embarrassing meltdown, scoring the game-winning goal 1:01 into overtime. He had missed 40 of the previous 43 games due to a lower-body injury that ultimately required surgery in January. Prior to losing nearly half the season, the 27-year-old had been among the best scorers in the league. Even with the lost time, he has 25 goals, 55 points (14 on the power play), 137 shots on net and a plus-18 rating over 38 appearances this season.