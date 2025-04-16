Kris Letang Injury: Undergoes heart procedure

Letang had surgery to repair a small hole in his heart and will be out 4-6 weeks, the Penguins announced Wednesday.

Letang will miss the Penguins' season finale against the Capitals on Thursday but should be healthy with plenty of time ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, given his timeline. The 37-year-old blueliner will end the year having recorded nine goals and 21 helpers in 74 games, his first time missing the 40-point threshold since 2016-17 when he only played in 41 contests. Without Letang in the lineup, either Pierre-Olivier Joseph (upper body), Filip Kral or Vladislav Kolyachonok will step onto the blue line.