The fantasy playoffs will soon be here. So if you're looking to strengthen your squads for the important part of the season, we've got a few NHLers who can be of service.

(Rostered rates as of Mar. 21)

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk, VAN (Yahoo: 35%): DeBrusk may not be the most consistent scorer, but he's sufficiently involved in all attacking situations. The top-six spot is nice, but his biggest draw comes from skating on Vancouver's top power play having already set a career-high with 16 PPPs. DeBrusk averages two shots per game while delivering a decent amount of hits and a few blocks, though you're ultimately picking him up for his offense.

Ryan Hartman, MIN (Yahoo: 11%): The Wild have lost a few notable forwards, resulting in only 36 goals since the start of February – or an average of 2.31. Since missing eight contests due to suspension, Hartman has helped the cause by posting three goals, three assists, 23 shots and eight hits through eight games. Oh, and let's not forget the four PPPs on Minnesota's lead unit over that stretch. As Joel Eriksson Ek's return is unknown and Marco Rossi just got hurt on Wednesday, Hartman should be given plenty of opportunities to log major minutes at center while enhancing his stats.

Leo Carlsson, ANH (Yahoo: 11%): Carlsson experienced a couple offensive droughts after coming back from injury, though he's been on fire since Feb. 2 with 17 points over 18 matchups. As a top-six pivot and point man on Anaheim's top man-advantage, there's no shortage of offensive opportunities. Carlsson's shooting percentage during this latest run may be unsustainable (28.0), yet the overall contributions make him a solid fantasy performer who deserves much more coverage.

Jordan Eberle, SEA (Yahoo: 9%): It's mainly been a lost season for Eberle thanks to him being out for nearly three months. Nothing came during the first three outings upon returning, but he's reeled off two goals and eight assists from the last 10, and the team has found the back of the net 35 times (and that includes getting blanked on Wednesday). The Kraken may not have much to play for, as they're somewhat behind in the playoff hunt and one of the teams on a league-leading 70 games, though a reliable scorer like Eberle still can boost his offensive numbers the rest of the way.

Casey Mittelstadt, BOS (Yahoo: 9%): Mittelstadt kicked off the campaign with 16 points in 15 appearances, with half of that scoring on Colorado's elite power play. His stats ultimately took a hit when other forwards returned, as he got knocked down to the backup group. Mittelstadt was moved to Boston at the Trade Deadline with Charlie Coyle the main part of the package going the other way. And now he's teaming up with David Pastrnak and company on the Bruins' first PP while recording a goal, two assists, six shots, five blocks and 34 faceoff wins on a 17:21 average.

Taylor Hall, CAR (Yahoo: 6%): Carolina marks Hall's sixth organization across six seasons as one of the lesser-remembered pieces of the blockbuster that saw Mikko Rantanen (Step 1 of 2) and Martin Necas swap locations. The former MVP may be 33, but he still has enough to offer. And the Canes have finally recognized Hall's strength by placing him on the top power play, where he managed his first PPP since New Year's Eve on Saturday. Things are also gelling elsewhere as he's combined for six points and 13 shots through the last two weeks. So all I am saying is give Hall a chance.

Matthew Coronato, CGY (Yahoo: 4%): Coronato may have only registered four goals and an assist during the last 14 contests, yet he's been busy by firing 29 shots on nearly 18 minutes per outing. He's also notched PPGs in each of his last two. As Coronato has been entrusted with substantial ice time and favorable positioning throughout the season, his output is bound to improve.

David Perron, OTT (Yahoo: 3%): Linemates can help in fantasy, and Perron is currently surrounded by two pretty good ones in Dylan Cozens and Drake Batherson. There's also something to be said about experience, like the 18 years he's spent in the league. Combine those two areas and you can see how Perron has succeeded since the beginning of the month with seven points, 10 shots, 24 hits and a plus-6.

Defensemen

Cam Fowler, STL (Yahoo: 18%): Things have improved for Fowler since he was traded by the Ducks back in December. And while he would only post an assist over his first five games with St. Louis, he's racked up 24 points across the last 34 in addition to 43 shots and 41 blocks on a 22:00 average. Fowler also switches between power play units, where he's supplied four PPPs so far.

Artyom Levshunov, CHI (Yahoo: 6%): It's not often you'll see a teenager immediately thrust into a prominent NHL role – more so for a defender – but that'll happen on a weaker club and with a huge talent like Levshunov. The second overall selection from last summer's draft starred at Michigan State during his only year there and went on to total five goals and 17 assists across 50 AHL contests before being promoted. Levshunov notched a helper in two of five – one of those coming on Chicago's lead man-advantage – alongside seven shots and eight blocks. Assuming the club keeps him there for the remainder of the season, he's someone to target based on prime PP placement and significant skill.

Conor Timmins, PIT (Yahoo: 2%): Timmins' career has been highlighted by injuries and healthy scratches, but his fortune could be turning around with Pittsburgh. We may not want to get too ahead of ourselves and project his last three outings over a longer time period, though it's hard to overlook the goal, three assists, three shots, three hits, two blocks and a plus-7 during this stretch. Timmins isn't participating while up a man – not surprising considering the presence of Erik Karlsson, Kris Letang, and Matt Grzelcyk – yet is active on the penalty kill. As long as he stays in the lineup, he's at least worth a flyer. And when the scoring dries up, you can always throw him back.

Shakir Mukhamadullin, SJ (Yahoo: 1%): Like Levshunov, Mukhamadullin has recently earned an elevated workload, though his opportunity didn't come right away after being called up. He's gone on to produce seven assists, 11 shots, 12 hits and 19 blocks across 12 appearances while skating 21-plus minutes through the last eight. Mukhamadullin also lines up on the Sharks' second power play and has delivered a pair of PPAs. He's a bright talent for the future, yet also qualifies now as a decent addition.

Goaltenders

Tristan Jarry, PIT (Yahoo: 31%): After Jarry's horrendous first half and multiple AHL stints, not many could've predicted he would eventually become a hot fantasy commodity as he's stepped in to win four straight while looking solid in a defeat on Tuesday. The sample size may be small, but he's at least started to resemble the netminder who accumulated 103 victories over a four-year period. There's the potential for another drop-off, though the Pens will probably want to give Jarry as many appearances as he can handle so they can assess his long-term future with the club.

Petr Mrazek, DET (Yahoo: 12%): The Detroit goaltending carousel has been busy all season moving between a number of candidates who've gone in and out of favor at some point. Ville Husso struggled, got some work in the minors and was then shipped to Anaheim in February. Cam Talbot has primarily operated as the No. 1, while Alex Lyon received a couple chances, yet it's been Mrazek – reacquired at the Deadline from Chicago – who's started the last four. The 33-year-old may not be able to consistently hold down the lead role with three goalies on the Wings' active roster, but he should be provided enough opportunities as the team attempts to claim a Wild Card berth.

Players to consider from past columns: Macklin Celebrini, Evgeni Malkin, JJ Peterka, Bryan Rust, Logan Stankoven, Gabriel Vilardi, Dylan Guenther, Rickard Rakell, Juraj Slafkovsky, Cole Perfetti, Nick Schmaltz, Dylan Cozens, Marco Rossi, Dylan Strome, Jonathan Huberdeau, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Quinton Byfield, Brock Nelson, Kent Johnson, Valeri Nichushkin, Adam Fantilli, Logan Cooley, Pavel Dorofeyev, Matvei Michkov, Connor McMichael, Matthew Knies, Pavel Zacha, Josh Norris, Matty Beniers, Pavel Buchnevich, William Eklund, Nino Niederreiter, Troy Terry, Sean Monahan, Will Cuylle, Patrick Kane, Nazem Kadri, Mason McTavish, Boone Jenner, Jamie Benn, Elias Lindholm, Mathieu Olivier, Jake Neighbours, Chandler Stephenson, Trevor Moore, Vladislav Namestnikov, Stefan Noesen, Connor Zary, Jonathan Drouin, Ryan Donato, Marco Kasper, Yegor Sharangovich, Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Shane Wright, Blake Coleman, Yegor Chinakhov, Will Smith, Michael Bunting, Brayden Schenn, Ryan Strome, Anthony Cirelli, Viktor Arvidsson, Kyle Palmieri, Mackie Samoskevich, Dawson Mercer, Dmitri Voronkov, Warren Foegele, Eeli Tolvanen, Filip Chytil, Anton Lundell, Dylan Holloway, Teuvo Teravainen, William Karlsson, Jaden Schwartz, Conor Garland, Andrei Kuzmenko, Tyler Toffoli, Mason Marchment, Ryan O'Reilly, Morgan Geekie, Jack Roslovic, Oliver Bjorkstrand, Alexander Wennberg, Pius Suter, Patrik Laine, Bobby McMann, Ross Colton, Kaapo Kakko, Barrett Hayton, Alex Killorn, Jack Quinn, Anders Lee, Jiri Kulich, Tyler Bertuzzi, Alex Laferriere, Zachary Bolduc, Pontus Holmberg, Maxim Tsyplakov, Fabian Zetterlund, Brett Howden, Aliaksei Protas, Aaron Ekblad, Neal Pionk, Jackson LaCombe, Filip Hronek, Brandt Clarke, Seth Jones, Lane Hutson, Luke Hughes, Bowen Byram, Tony DeAngelo, Travis Sanheim, Matt Grzelcyk, Justin Faulk, Mason Lohrei, Simon Edvinsson, Alex Vlasic, Brady Skjei, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Rasmus Ristolainen, Samuel Girard, Owen Power, Jared Spurgeon, Radko Gudas, Esa Lindell, Jordan Spence, Erik Gustafsson, Jamie Drysdale, Darren Raddysh, Declan Chisholm, Sean Durzi, Alexander Romanov, Zac Jones, Olen Zellweger, Ivan Provorov, Cam Talbot, Ilya Samsonov, Mackenzie Blackwood, Lukas Dostal, Kevin Lankinen, Charlie Lindgren, Samuel Ersson, Yaroslav Askarov, Scott Wedgewood, Jake Allen, Elvis Merzlikins, Marc-Andre Fleury, John Gibson, Sam Montembeault, Jonathan Quick, Karel Vejmelka, Scott Wedgewood, Casey DeSmith, Dan Vladar, Vitek Vanecek, Calvin Pickard, Joel Hofer, Joonas Korpisalo, Spencer Knight, Daniil Tarasov