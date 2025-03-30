Leo Carlsson News: Stays hot with goal in loss

Carlsson scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Carlsson has six goals and three assists over his last six contests. The 20-year-old got the Ducks on the board at 7:50 of the second period, cutting the deficit to 2-1. The center reached a couple of milestones on the play, which was his 20th goal and 40th point of the season. He's added 96 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating across 67 appearances in his second NHL campaign.