Linus Ullmark News: Chased after five goals against

Ullmark surrendered five goals on 15 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

It's possible Ullmark was still dealing with some lingering effects from the flu bug that kept him out of Sweden's 4 Nations Face-Off game against Team USA. In NHL play, this was his third straight loss since returning from a long-term back injury, and he's allowed 12 goals on 99 shots in that span. For the season, he's 12-10-2 with a 2.64 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 26 appearances. Ullmark is still a high-quality goalie, but the Senators' next matchup is Wednesday versus the Jets, so fantasy managers may want to find a short-term alternative until he gets back on track.