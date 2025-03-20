Fantasy Hockey
Linus Ullmark headshot

Linus Ullmark News: Expected to start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Ullmark is expected to defend the home crease against the Avalanche on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Ullmark snapped a five-game winning streak against Montreal on Tuesday, but he's still been sharp overall this month, going 6-1-1 with a 2.86 GAA and .908 save percentage over eight starts. He'll fave a tough test Thursday, as the Avalanche are tied for fifth in the NHL with 3.30 goals per game.

Linus Ullmark
Ottawa Senators
