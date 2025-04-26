Logan O'Connor News: Nets shortie in Game 4

O'Connor scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, doled out four hits and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 4.

O'Connor capitalized on a miscue and scored on a shorthanded rush at 12:39 of the first period. His goal was ultimately all the Avalanche needed for the win. While he's been in a bottom-six role for the playoffs, O'Connor has elevated his game with two goals, three assists, four shots on net, eight hits and a plus-5 rating over four contests.