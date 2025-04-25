Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson Injury: Leaves Game 3 in third period

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Thompson sustained an apparent injury to his left leg in Friday's Game 3 versus the Canadiens, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Thompson took a beating in this game, but the final incident that knocked him out of the game was when Dylan Strome fell on his leg following the Canadiens' fifth goal. Thompson was unable to put weight on his left leg as he exited the contest. This doesn't bode well for his availability for Game 4 on Sunday and beyond. Charlie Lindgren will take over as the Capitals' No. 1 goalie as long as Thompson is out. Thompson gave up five goals on 35 shots prior to the injury.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now