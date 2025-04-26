Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson Injury: Not practicing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Thompson (lower body) did not participate in Saturday's optional skate, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Coach Spencer Carbary did not provide an update on Thompson's injury or availability for Sunday's Game 4 matchup in Montreal. Thompson was saddled with the loss Friday, allowing five goals on 35 shots in a 6-3 Montreal victory. Thompson has given up eight goals on 96 shots (.917 save percentage) in the Stanley Cup playoffs thus far.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
