Logan Thompson News: Best player on ice in loss

Thompson made 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Carolina on Tuesday.

Thompson was the best player on the ice by a long shot. The Caps were outshot 33-14, and he had an absolutely monster game. The Caps shouldn't have even been in the game, but Thompson made sure they were. If anyone doubted this guy's star caliber, they can't anymore. He's 4-2-0 with a 2.17 GAA and .926 save percentage in six games this postseason.