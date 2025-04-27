Logan Thompson News: Bounces back after injury scare

Thompson stopped 16 of 18 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 4.

Thompson left Friday's Game 3 with an apparent lower-body injury, but he was able to avoid missing additional time. The Capitals put in a better effort Sunday, limiting the shots Thompson saw, and he let in only two power-play tallies to Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield. This win extended the Capitals' series lead to 3-1, and Thompson has allowed 10 goals on 114 shots over those four contests. Assuming he feels fine after this outing, he can be penciled in to start again in Wednesday's Game 5 on home ice.