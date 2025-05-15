Logan Thompson News: Can't deliver miracle for team

Thompson made 18 saves in a 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 5 on Thursday.

Thompson was brilliant early when he made a lunging save with 36 seconds left in the first to preserve the tie, but he should've had the game winner. Andrei Svechnikov somehow put the puck in from below the right circle with 1:59 remaining. "It's my job to find the lane and get my eyes on it and he sifted it through. It was a terrible goal to give up to end a season and I've got to wear that," said Thompson after the game. "I'm an adult. That's on me, and I can be better." Thompson finished the postseason with a 5-5 record, 2.41 GAA and .917 save percentage in 10 starts.