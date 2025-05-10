Logan Thompson News: Defending crease Saturday

Thompson will guard the road goal against Carolina on Saturday in Game 3, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Thompson is coming off a 27-save performance in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2. He has posted a 5-2 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .931 save percentage through seven outings this postseason. Carolina ranks first in the league with 34.9 shots per game in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.