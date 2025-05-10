Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Defending crease Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Thompson will guard the road goal against Carolina on Saturday in Game 3, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Thompson is coming off a 27-save performance in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes in Game 2. He has posted a 5-2 record with a 2.01 GAA and a .931 save percentage through seven outings this postseason. Carolina ranks first in the league with 34.9 shots per game in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
