Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: First goalie off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Thompson was the first goalie off at Wednesday's morning skate, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports, indicating that he'll draw the start in Game 5 at home against the Canadiens.

Thompson has started in each of the first four games of the Capitals' first-round series, going 3-1-0 with a 2.54 GAA and .912 save percentage. He'll attempt to remain effective at home in hopes of sending Washington to the second round.

Logan Thompson
Washington Capitals
