Logan Thompson News: In goal Tuesday

Thompson will get the starting nod at home versus Carolina in Game 1 on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Thompson went 4-1 with a 2.23 GAA and .923 save percentage in five games against the Habs in the first round. Outside of his lone defeat, the 28-year-old netminder has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his four wins. He'll face a Canes squad that is generating 3.80 goals per game in the postseason, good enough for fifth-best.