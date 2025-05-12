Logan Thompson News: Patrolling blue paint in Game 4

Thompson will be between the road pipes against the Hurricanes in Game 4 on Monday, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Thompson has posted a solid .921 save percentage and a 2.30 GAA through three games in this series, but the Capitals have had trouble finding offense against a defensively sound Hurricanes squad. It's a road game for Washington, so it certainly won't help Thompson's case that Carolina will have the benefit of the last change. Thompson is 5-3 and has allowed 18 goals on 232 shots (.922 save percentage) over eight postseason appearances.