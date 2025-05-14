Fantasy Hockey
Logan Thompson headshot

Logan Thompson News: Slated to start Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Head coach Spencer Carbery said Wednesday that Thompson is slated to start Thursday's Game 5 at home against the Hurricanes, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson hasn't been particularly sharp over the last two games, posting a 4.03 GAA and .877 save percentage en route to back-to-back losses. The Capitals are now facing a 3-1 deficit in the series, but the team appears set to lean upon the 28-year-old once again Thursday. Thompson was much more effective over his first five appearances in the playoffs, going 5-2-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage, so he'll attempt to bounce back in Thursday's Game 5.

