Logan Thompson News: Team MVP so far this postseason

Thompson made 27 saves in a 3-1 win over Carolina on Thursday in Game 2.

Thompson continued his Game 1 heroics into Game 2, and he made 16 saves in the third period alone. The only puck that got past him came on a third-period power play when Shayne Gostisbehere one-timed it from the right circle. Thompson is 5-2 with a 2.01 GAA and .931 save percentage this postseason. He has been the Caps's MVP so far, and he'll need to continue to be the team's top player to get past the powerful Canes.