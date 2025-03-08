Lucas Raymond News: Snaps point drought Friday

Raymond recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Raymond participated directly in the goals scored by the Red Wings, courtesy of Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider in the first period. Perhaps even more important is the fact that Raymond snapped a five-game point drought with these two helpers. He's up to 43 assists on the season while also adding 22 goals and 149 shots across 63 games. If he stays healthy, he should surpass his previous career-high mark in points, which is 72 and was established in 2023-24.