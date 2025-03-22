Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Saturday, March 22

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

The National Hockey League has a total of 14 games on the schedule for Saturday. However, we have six games on the evening slate. We're going to focus on the night games, including the Detroit Red Wings vs Vegas Golden Knights battle, which is on ABC and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. Let's toss together a few parlay possibilities, and perhaps you can mix and match with some plays involving the second round of the NCAA Tournament, too. Let's get started.

Best NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks for

Saturday, March 22

Ottawa Senators at New Jersey Devils

The Senators (36-27-5) and the Devils (37-27-6) meet at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. at 7 p.m. ET, and this is a huge battle as far as jockeying for position for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Ottawa enters play in the two wild-card spot, three points clear of the Montreal Canadiens, while New Jersey is third in the Metropolitan Division with 80 points.

This is the third meeting of the regular season, and the road team has won each of the first two installments. On Jan. 19, the Senators snuck away with a 2-1 win in Newark as moderate underdogs (+165) as the Under (5.5) cashed. The total has gone low in each of the meetings.

Ottawa has lost two in a row, but it is still 7-2-1 in the past 10 games, as Linus Ullmark has done a good job stabilizing the goaltender position.

New Jersey has dropped two of the past three games, but it is 4-2-0 in the past six games, while the Over-Under has alternated in each of the past seven contests.

Let's roll with the Senators to continue the road trend in this series, and we'll lean low on the total.

Senators ML (+106 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators

The Maple Leafs (42-24-3) and Predators (25-35-8) meet at Bridgestone Arena in Music City, and puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The Maple Leafs have been special on the road, going 20-11-2 this season, while the Predators are just 17-14-3 at home.

Toronto won the first meeting Dec. 4 at Scotiabank Arena, with the Leafs easing by the Preds 3-2 as the Under (6) cashed. That has been a trend, as the total has gone low in five straight meetings, with an average of just 4.4 combined goals in the span.

The Leafs have won three in a row, and they've posted two victories in a row on the road, including 4-3 against the New York Rangers on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

The Predators are having a tough time scoring goals, going for just three total scores in the past four outings, unsurprisingly posting a 0-3-1 record in the scoring drought. The Under has hit in six straight for Nashville.

Let's roll with the Leafs and the Under, and going a little more aggressively on the Under is the way to go.

Maple Leafs ML (-152 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-120 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Detroit Red Wings at Vegas Golden Knights

The Red Wings (32-30-6) and Golden Knights (40-20-8) meet at T-Mobile Arena at 8 p.m. ET in a nationally televised game on ABC and ESPN+.

The Red Wings surprised the Golden Knights 3-0 on Sunday as short 'dogs (+110) as the Under (6.5) comfortably came through. Petr Mrazek turned aside all 18 shots he faced, while Albert Johansson, Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper provided the offense.

Detroit has won three of the past four meetings, while going 6-2-0 in the past eight in the series since March 23, 2019.

Vegas has been a little erratic lately, but it stepped up with a 5-1 squashing of the Boston Bruins last time out, rebounding from the blanking in The D.

While VGK should very well get back on track, it's hard to ignore the dominance in this series by the Wings. Let's back the Wings as underdogs on the puck line for a little insurance, and we'll lean low on the total.

Red Wings +1.5 (-135 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-134 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

