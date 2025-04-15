Lukas Reichel News: Finds twine Monday

Reichel scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Reichel had been scratched for three of the previous five games, but he was in the lineup Monday since Patrick Maroon played his final game at home Saturday versus the Jets. Reichel ended a six-game point drought with his goal. The 22-year-old winger has a career-best eight goals and 22 points over 69 outings, but he's failed to take a larger step up on offense in a bottom-six role. He's contributed just 72 shots on net and also has a minus-15 rating.