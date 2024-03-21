FanDuel NHL: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are 11 games on the NHL schedule Thursday. The Rangers visit Boston, Carolina hosts Philadelphia, the Islanders play in Detroit, Winnipeg faces New Jersey, St. Louis takes on Ottawa, Florida hosts Nashville, Buffalo visits Edmonton, Chicago plays in Anaheim, Montreal travels to Vancouver, Vegas hosts Seattle and Tampa Bay finds its way to San Jose to play the Sharks. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at SJ ($8,700): I like taking the goaltender playing a weak team, so Vasilevskiy is the call Thursday. Should Jonas Johansson tend the crease for the Lightning, go with him. Vasilevskiy is starting to turn his season around as he has won four straight – and five of his last six. He has given up nine goals on 130 shots (.931 save percentage) during his four-game winning streak. The 29-year-old netminder is 25-16-1 with a 2.96 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 42 appearances this season. He will face the Sharks, who are averaging 2.19 goals, tied with the Blackhawks for last in the NHL.

Stuart Skinner, EDM vs. BUF ($8,000): Skinner gave up an overtime goal to Colorado on Saturday. It was the first time in eight games that he has given up more than two goals as the Avalanche were victorious 3-2. Skinner is 5-0-2 with a 1.79 GAA and a .941 save percentage in his last eight appearances. Overall, the 25-year-old is 30-13-4 with a 2.57 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Sabres are averaging 2.96 goals, 21st in the league.

VALUE PLAYS

Lucas Raymond, DET vs. NYI ($6,200): Raymond has goals in each of his last five games, scoring seven times while adding an assist. He has set a new career high in goals (24) and assists (35) and still has 13 games remaining in the season. Raymond has a goal and an assist in two games versus the Islanders this season. He is seeing time on the top line, as well as the first power play.

Lukas Reichel, CHI at ANA ($3,000): Reichel was recalled from the minors Friday and has an assist in two games, giving him three goals and 11 points in 52 games. He excelled in the minors with a goal and seven points in nine games with Rockford. Reichel has a great price and is worth taking to fill out your roster as the 21-year-old is capable of a breakout game.

Andreas Athanasiou, CHI at ANA ($3,900): Athanasiou returned to action four games ago after missing 53 games with a groin injury. He has six assists in 15 games this season, including two in his first game back versus the same Ducks on Mar. 12. Athanasiou also plays on the same line with Lukas Reichel and that could be of value, especially versus Anaheim, who have allowed 3.64 goals per game, 31st in the NHL.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Lightning at Sharks

Nikita Kucherov (W-$10,400), Brayden Point (C-$8,800), Anthony Duclair (W-$5,300)

Kucherov moved back into the NHL lead in points, as the Lightning star has 118 points, one better than Nathan MacKinnon. He has been outstanding of late with 11 points in his last three games and 24 points during an 11-game point streak. Point has also been hot of late as he has six goals and four assists in his last four appearances. The 28-year-old center has 75 points, which is good for 17th spot in the race for the Art Ross Trophy. Duclair's value makes the line worth taking. He has been great of late with eight goals and five assists in his last eight games. He was dealt from San Jose to the Lightning at the deadline and has three goals and five points in four games with the Bolts. All-in-all, this is a very good line to take Thursday.

Jets at Devils

Kyle Connor (W - $8,400), Mark Scheifele (C - $7,500), Alex Iafallo (W - $4,300)

Connor is one of the most unsung players in the NHL. The winger has goals in each of his last three games, and has hit the 30-goal mark for the third straight season and six of the past seven. The only time he missed was the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign and he still managed 26 markers in 56 games. Scheifele had the hat trick Tuesday. He has 22 goals and 40 assists in 61 games. Iafallo has only 10 goals and 24 points in 62 appearances and recently returned to the top line. His fantasy value has been raised by the move to play with Scheifele and Connor. The Jets' top line could be a good play versus a New Jersey team that has struggled this season.

DEFENSEMEN

Cam Fowler, ANA vs. CHI ($4,800): Fowler has had a fairly good season, despite playing on a poor Anaheim team. He has four goals and 27 assists in 68 appearances this season. If you are spending big on forwards Thursday, Fowler is worth a look, due to his dollar value.

Owen Power, BUF at EDM ($4,100): Power has shown a lot of offensive prowess of late, scoring four goals and adding six assists in 13 games since returning from a hand injury that cost him six games. Power was selected first overall in 2021 and the offensive part of his game is finally coming around.

Egor Zamula, PHI at CAR ($3,600): Zamula is also an inexpensive defenseman, who sees second-unit power-play time. Zamula has two goals and five assists with the man-advantage, giving the young blueliner five goals and 13 assists in 56 games this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.