Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Glendening headshot

Luke Glendening News: Could play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2025 at 11:14am

Glendening (upper body) is available for Game 1 against the Panthers on Tuesday, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.

Glendening sat out the last four games of the regular season after getting hurt against Toronto on April 9. The Lightning ruled him out indefinitely April 11, so the 35-year-old seemingly made great strides in recovering from his injury. He'll be an option to center the fourth line Tuesday. Glendening has accounted for five goals, eight points and a minus-10 rating over 45 career postseason outings.

Luke Glendening
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now