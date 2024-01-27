Devils vs Lightning Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions for January 27th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Devils at Lightning

The New Jersey Devils (24-19-3) travel to meet the Tampa Bay Lightning (26-18-5) at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Devils were on the short end of a 3-2 road loss against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night, as Nico Daws suffered his fourth consecutive loss. The Under connected for New Jersey, and the total has gone low in five of the past seven games.

For the Lightning, they have picked up back-to-back 6-3 victories in Philadelphia last Friday, before topping the Arizona Coyotes at home as big favorites (-195) as the Over (6.5) cashed. The offense has picked up the pace lately, going for three or more goals in nine of the past 10 game, averaging 4.2 goals per game (GPG) during the span.

This will be the second meeting of the season, as the Lightning picked up a 4-3 win in overtime on Jan. 11 as the Over (6.5) hit. The Lightning (-150) won as moderate favorites that day, and Tampa Bay has won five of the past six meetings overall, with the Over cashing in three straight, and four of the past five installments of this series.

The Devils are expected to use Vitek Vanecek (16-7-2, 3.21 GAA, .885 SV%) in the blue ice, while the Lightning are projected to go with Andrei Vasilevskiy (15-10-0, 2.85 GAA, .900 SV%, 1 SO).

Vanecek made a relief appearance Thursday in Carolina, turning aside all 11 shots he faced. He is 3-0-1 with a 2.59 GAA and .898 SV% in four starts and the relief appearance in January. The OTL was in the 4-3 setback in Tampa on Jan. 11, as he stopped just 16 of the 20 shots he faced.

Vasilevskiy stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced against the Devils in that first meeting just over two weeks ago, and the Russian tendy has won six of his past seven starts, while going 7-3-0 with a 2.72 GAA and .899 SV% in 10 starts in January.

The lean is with the home side, as the Lighting has dominated this series in recent seasons. Until the Devils can turn the tables, roll with Tampa Bay,

NHL Money Line Bets for Devils at Lightning

Lightning ML (-155 at Caesars)

As far as the total is concerned, the Under has cashed in five of the past seven games overall for the Devils, with New Jersey notching two or fewer goals in four of the past six games, and the Devs have conceded three or fewer goals in five of the past seven contests.

The Over (6.5) did cash in the 4-3 OTW by the Lightning on Jan. 11 thanks to Nathan Bastian, who scored an unassisted goal at 3:53 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3, so it was going Over regardless. It was a crazy game, too, as Luke Glendening notched two of the three goals for the home team in regulation, and Darren Raddysh delivered the winner in the extra session, so it wasn't exactly the big guns getting on the board.

The Over and Under has split 5-5 in the past 10 games for the Lightning, with the Over going 4-2 in the past six games at Amalie, including the first game with the Devils.

Still, based on New Jersey's numbers, and Vanecek and Vasileskiy holding it down lately, we'll lean Under ever so slightly, especially at plus-money.

NHL Totals Bets for Devils at Lightning

Under 6.5 (+105 at BetMGM)

NHL Player Props for Devils at Lightning

For the player props, we'll keep it simple in what we're expecting to be a high-scoring game. Let's go with one Anytime Goal Scorer, and one player known for sacrificing his body.

For the visitors, Jesper Bratt has racked up two goals with an assist during his three-game point streak. And he scored a goal in the first meeting on Jan. 11 in Tampa. For the chance to double up as an Anytime Goal Scorer, he is a strong play.

Jesper Bratt Anytime Goal Scorer (+200 at FanDuel)

Looking to the home side, it's easy to pick a Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point or Victor Hedman. But that's too easy, and there isn't a lot of value. We're looking to Anthony Cirelli, who has two goals and five assists in the past five games, including a power-play goal and power-play assist. Cirelli is a great value to simply notch one helper.