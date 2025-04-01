Fantasy Hockey
Luke Glendening headshot

Luke Glendening News: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Glendening (personal) won't be in the lineup against the Islanders on Tuesday, according to Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun.

Glendening will be with his wife for the birth of their baby. The 35-year-old Glendening has four goals, seven points, 50 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 101 hits in 73 appearances this season. Mitchell Chaffee will replace Glendening in Tuesday's lineup.

Luke Glendening
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
