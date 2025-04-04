Fantasy Hockey
Magnus Chrona headshot

Magnus Chrona News: Re-signs Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Chrona signed a one-year, two-way contract with Nashville on Friday for the 2025-26 campaign.

Chrona has a 2.87 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 29 appearances with AHL Milwaukee in 2024-25. He's expected to start next season in the minors, but he might see time with Nashville if a Predators goaltender gets hurt during the campaign. The 24-year-old Chrona has yet to make his NHL debut.

Magnus Chrona
Nashville Predators
More Stats & News
