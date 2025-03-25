Fantasy Hockey
Marc-Andre Fleury headshot

Marc-Andre Fleury News: No luck against former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Fleury stopped 33 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights, who also scored an empty-netter.

Fleury's last two starts -- separated by more than two weeks -- have come against two of his former teams. He's lost both of those games, giving up a total of six goals on 58 shots to the Golden Knights and Penguins. The Wild are not safe in the wild-card race out west due to the hard-charging Blues, so Filip Gustavsson is likely to see a heavy workload while Fleury handles backup duties at least until their playoff position is clinched. Fleury is down to 12-9-1 with a 2.78 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 23 appearances. The Wild have another tough matchup on tap Thursday when they host the Capitals.

