Marc-Andre Fleury News: No luck against former team
Fleury stopped 33 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights, who also scored an empty-netter.
Fleury's last two starts -- separated by more than two weeks -- have come against two of his former teams. He's lost both of those games, giving up a total of six goals on 58 shots to the Golden Knights and Penguins. The Wild are not safe in the wild-card race out west due to the hard-charging Blues, so Filip Gustavsson is likely to see a heavy workload while Fleury handles backup duties at least until their playoff position is clinched. Fleury is down to 12-9-1 with a 2.78 GAA and a .903 save percentage over 23 appearances. The Wild have another tough matchup on tap Thursday when they host the Capitals.
