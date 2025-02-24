Marco Kasper News: Posts multi-point performance

Kasper scored the opening goal, dished an assist and took three shots on net in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win against the Ducks.

Kasper found the back of the net in just over three minutes into Sunday's contest. He then went on to assist Patrick Kane's game-winning goal in overtime. Overall, the 20-year-old Kasper has 10 goals, 22 points, 87 shots and 97 hits in 52 games this season. Detroit's move to send Kasper to AHL Grand Rapids over the 4 Nations Face-Off break seemed to pay off in terms of sparking his play at the NHL level. He's carved himself a role on the Red Wings' first line alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Kasper has value in all fantasy formats and is a top name to target in deeper leagues.