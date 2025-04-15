Marcus Johansson News: One of each Tuesday

Johansson scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Johansson has three goals and four assists over seven contests in April. He scored the opening goal Tuesday and also set up Matt Boldy's game-winner at 4:42 of overtime. Johansson is up to 11 goals, 34 points, 121 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-7 rating over 72 appearances. He should slot into a middle-six role and see time on the second power-play unit during the postseason.