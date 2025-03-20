Mark Scheifele News: Helps out in overtime

Scheifele registered an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers.

Scheifele helped out on Kyle Connor's game-winning tally 1:13 into overtime. While his goal drought is up to seven games, Scheifele has stayed productive with five assists and 12 shots on net in that span. The center has 76 points, 147 shots on net, 65 hits, 49 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 70 appearances this season, giving him a good chance of surpassing his career-high 84 points from 2018-19.