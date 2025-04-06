Fantasy Hockey
Mark Scheifele News: Keeps hot streak alive

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 11:21am

Scheifele scored a power-play goal and took six shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Utah.

The 32-year-old center continues to find ways to produce on offense for the Jets, and this was the second straight game Scheifele found the back of the net, but his goal was all the offense Winnipeg would muster. Scheifele has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last eight appearances, a stretch in which he's recorded three goals, five assists, 19 shots, five hits, six blocked shots and a minus-1 rating.

