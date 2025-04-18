Mark Stone News: Expected to return for Game 1

Stone (rest) is slated to return for Game 1 of Vegas' first-round series against Minnesota on Sunday, per Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Stone skipped the final two games of the regular season so that he'd be rested for the playoffs. He recorded 19 goals and 67 points in 66 regular-season outings in 2024-25. Stone is projected to start the playoffs on the first line alongside Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel.