Martin Fehervary Injury: Hurt late in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Fehervary was struck in the face by a puck in the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Gulitti speculated that Fehervary's nose was broken, but there was no official update from the Capitals regarding the defenseman's status. The team is back in action Wednesday on the road versus the Hurricanes. If Fehervary can't play, Alexander Alexeyev will likely be pressed into action.

Martin Fehervary
Washington Capitals
