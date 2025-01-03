Martin Fehervary News: Nets first goal of season Thursday

Fehervary scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Minnesota.

Fehervary's 36th shot on goal in 2024-25 found the back of the net to give Washington a 3-2 lead early in the final frame. It was his first point in six games. Fehervary's contributions on offense are few and far between, but he's logged 79 blocked shots and 70 hits through 38 appearances, which gives him value in formats that reward non-scoring production. The 25-year-old blueliner has chipped in one goal, seven helpers, 13 PIM and a plus-3 rating this season.