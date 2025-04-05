Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Martin Necas headshot

Martin Necas Injury: Still out against Blues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Necas (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, but there's reportedly been good news about his recovery, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.

Necas will miss a second straight game, but there's no indication this will be a long-term issue for the 26-year-old. While Necas and Jonathan Drouin (lower body) are both out, Jimmy Vesey and Miles Wood are finding more steady playing time. Necas' next chance to play is Tuesday versus the Golden Knights.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now